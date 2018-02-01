Do you have what it takes to be Jacaranda Queen?

THE Grafton Jacaranda Festival has announced that nominations for the 2018 Jacaranda Queen, Junior Queen and Matron of Honour candidates are now open.

Eligible Jacaranda Queen candidates must be aged between 18 and 29 years of age at the date of the queen crowning ceremony, to be held Saturday, October 27, 2018.

Eligible Jacaranda Junior Queen candidates must be aged between 12 and 14 years of age on the same date.

Candidates must have been a resident of the Clarence Valley for at least 12 months prior to the closing date of nominations.

Jacaranda Princess Brielle Lentfer said she had no idea what to expect when nominating herself for the festival last year.

"I was scared to be so out of my comfort zone in so many ways in regards to public speaking and fundraising, especially since I'm not such a loud or outgoing person normally,” she said.

"But now that I have entered and finished my time, I wouldn't trade my memories and skills for anything in the world.”

Ms Lentfer expressed sadness it was all over for the year, as she had made so many great friendships with all the candidates.

She encourages young girls to enter even if they aren't outgoing, because of how happy doing something for the community makes you feel.

"You can gain so much as a young woman by joining the festival and fundraising, and getting out and about and meeting amazing people,” she said.

Residents interested in being a candidate but don't have a business to ask to be your sponsor are advised to contact the Jacaranda Festival Office.

Nomination forms are available from the Grafton Jacaranda Festival website jacarandafestival.com.