Do you have what it takes to breakdown barriers in Canberra?

Country to Canberra CEO Hannah Wandel wants young women to apply for the competition to take a 'power trip' to the nation's capital. Matt Taylor GLA310518CTC

HOW do we push through the barriers to achieve gender equality?

That's what Country to Canberra CEO Hannah Wandel wants to find out, and she is looking for young women in the Clarence Valley-and throughout NSW- to tell her.

The Country to Canberra Leadership Competition is back this year to give at least 15 women a chance to breakdown barriers with politicians and CEOs, leadership and public speaking training and a tour of Parliament as part of a 'Power Trip' to the nation's capital.

Ms Wandel says it's about encouraging young rural women to step outside of their comfort zone and advocate about issues that they care about.

"From Tanya Plibersek to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, past winners have met with inspiring leaders, built self-confidence, and have gone on to make an incredible impact in their local communities,” Ms Wandel said.

The girls who won Country to Canberra Leadership Competition last year celebrate outside Parliament House. Contributed

"It's important to speak up about the things you believe in. Our competition and Power Trip is about giving young women a national platform to make their voices heard.”

To enter, Country to Canberra is asking girls in grades 10-12 to submit a 2-minute video or 400 words answering a question how do we push through the barriers to achieve gender equality?

"This year's question is all about driving change,” Ms Wandel said.

"Only 35 per cent of federal politicians are female, women earn around $239 less than men each week, and we still have huge issues when it comes to violence,” Ms Wandel said.

"Meanwhile, social media has caused a huge wave of issues.”

"We target high school because it's a critical time in a young woman's leadership pathway.”

"We also know that distance, time and funding barriers can make life tough for rural students, compounded by the current drought. Country to Canberra provides access to training and ongoing mentorship, no matter a girl's background or circumstance.”

Ms Wandel is encouraging all eligible regional, rural and remote students in grades 10-12 to take part.

"This could be the kick-start you need for your future career.”

For further details visit www.countrytocanberra.com.au. Entries close 11pm, September 2.