Do you have winter woolies to spare?

LEND A HAND: If you have warm clothes to donate bring them to one of the locations between April 29 and May 5.

LEND A HAND: If you have warm clothes to donate bring them to one of the locations between April 29 and May 5.

IF YOU have clothes piling up in the back of your wardrobe you've forgotten about or won't be wearing anymore now is the time to dig them out.

What started out as an initiative of the Waste Not Want Not Facebook group has quickly become a tradition residents "are waiting on" now in it's sixth year.

The original yarn bombing movement was about injecting colour and joy into everyday life, but for Sue Noddy and the other organisers, it was a chance to help others.

The organisers have arranged three locations for residents to bring their warm clothes to hang up for anyone in the Valley to take as they need.

"If it's been sitting your wardrobe forever and you don't wear it anymore bring it down, it is all about recycling things," Ms Noddy said.

She said anything warm is welcomed but hoodies, jeans and mittens are particularly useful.

"We do have some ladies who crochet all year-round everything like rugs, hats and scarves and they will peg their hand knitted items up," she said.

"We run it for a week, we don't take the items in at night because some people don't want to be seen taking things off fence."

"We leave it out all night, all day, even if it rains people still come and take the items, because they need them."

"Just pop it in your car and go and hang it on the fence."

There will be three locations for the community to donate their pre-loved winter woollies this year, two in Grafton and one in Maclean.

Hang up your clothes from April 29 at: