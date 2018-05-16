Weird question stumping the internet

DO you hear "Yanny" or "Laurel"?

An audio clip posted to Twitter has social media users locked in fierce debate, with many comparing it to the infamous "blue/gold dress" from 2015. "What do you hear?!" wrote fashion designer Cloe Feldman. "I hear Yanny."

The clip, posted on Tuesday night, has been shared more than 3000 times, with half of users apparently hearing "Laurel", and the other half hearing what it actually says, which is clearly "Yanny".

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

"How are y'all hearing Laurel? It clear as day says Yanny," Lexy Rose tweeted. "They are saying they hear Yanny because they want attention," Domenic Zenga replied. Ashley Barrentine wrote, "I hear Yanny but my dad and boyfriend hear Laurel I'm shook."

Michael Weiss added, "My wife and I just listened through my laptop speakers - she heard Yanny and I heard Laurel and now I feel like I'm living in a simulation."

User Dani said she was flashing back to "the dress". "And I want to know if the people hearing Yanny saw a blue and black dress and the people hearing Laurel saw a white and gold one," she wrote.

laurel wtf — Adelaine M♡RIN (@AdelaineMorin) May 15, 2018

yanny....wtf y’all talking about? it’s definitely yanny! 😒 — lexy rose (@imlexyrose) May 15, 2018

If you pick up on the higher pitch it’s Yanny amd the lower pitch is Laurel. I heard Yanny 10 times before I could hear Laurel. — Biscuits (@wiscoinferno) May 15, 2018