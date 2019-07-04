Menu
Road workers come to the rescue of a couple stranded on the Pacific Highway
Letters to the Editor

Do you know these hi-vis heroes?

4th Jul 2019 12:00 PM

A COUPLE who were stranded on the side of the Pacific Highway earlier this week have shared their lovely story with The Daily Examiner and will hopefully restore your faith in humanity:

At about 4.30 pm on Tuesday 2nd July we were driving southwards on the Pacific Highway towards the Harwood Bridge over the Clarence River. A puncture occurred on a 2-way section where the motorway is under construction. There was no hard shoulder, only soft grass, so we pulled over keeping 2 wheels on the road. Attempts to jack up the car were useless because the jack sank into the soft ground.

Two trucks of road workers arrived at the end of the working day　to pack up some road signs. One parked behind us thereby shielding us from the south bound traffic. We requested a piece of timber to support the jack. They couldn't help but called up a third truck　and those workers　supplied a couple of metal bars which did the job.

These three Angels of Mercy then took over, changed the wheel and had us back on the road within minutes.

Our heartfelt thanks go to these men. We have attached a photo of them in action.

Mike & Linda Siford

Grafton Daily Examiner

