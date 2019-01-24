Menu
ASSIST INQUIRIES: Grafton Police are looking to speak to two men caught on CCTV in relation to a malicious damage incident on Prince St, Grafton.
Do you know these two men?

Jarrard Potter
24th Jan 2019 10:24 AM

POLICE have made a public appeal for assistance in identifying two men who could assist inquiries in relation to a a malicious damage incident on a Prince St business.

Grafton Police have released CCTV images from the early hours of January 20, which show two men walking on the street in Grafton.

Police believe one of the males has thrown a rock, which as smashed the front window of Reece Plumbing.

The male without a shirt is described as thin build, caucasion appearance, aged in his mid thirties with short dark hair.

Any information on the males identity or the damage, call Grafton Police on 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

