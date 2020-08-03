Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FILE PHOTO: NSW RFS said the bush fire season has started early this year in some regions, including Tenterfield, where homes were lost last year to bush fire. Picture: David Swift.
FILE PHOTO: NSW RFS said the bush fire season has started early this year in some regions, including Tenterfield, where homes were lost last year to bush fire. Picture: David Swift.
News

Do you need a fire permit in your area?

Cathy Adams
3rd Aug 2020 12:00 PM

THE bush fire season has started early in six Local Government Areas across NSW due to local conditions.

These areas include Tenterfield, Armidale Regional, Walcha, Uralla, Glen Innes, Severn and Inverell.

NSW Rural Fire Service said while an early fire season is not unusual in these areas, increased grass growth due to recent rain could prove problematic over coming weeks and months.

Don't be the fire risk to your community. Check if Fire Permits are required for your area at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/bfdp.

bush fire season northern rivers emergency service nsw rfs rural fire service
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedic, cop bashing hotspots revealed

        premium_icon Paramedic, cop bashing hotspots revealed

        Crime A battle cry to protect emergency services from assault has been made after shocking new data revealed police and ambulance bashers are avoiding jail time.

        Clarence Valley's unsolved missing persons

        premium_icon Clarence Valley's unsolved missing persons

        Crime Remembering the stories of those still missing from the region

        ALL ABOARD: Monster boat launched at Coffs Marina

        premium_icon ALL ABOARD: Monster boat launched at Coffs Marina

        News See inside the massive $3.3m ‘Solitary Ranger’, the most advanced Fisheries boat in...

        Activists shut down logging in State Forest

        premium_icon Activists shut down logging in State Forest

        Environment Protester tied to machines and suspended in tree during fourth action in six...