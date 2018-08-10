Do you need a little drama in your life?

THE Clarence Valley Conservatorium boasts a strong speech and drama program, with students having successes at local Eistedddfods and HSC exams. The drama program is able to cater to everyone with students taking part in classes with students at their own age and level, as well as the availability of one-on-one drama lessons with our drama tutor.

The CVCon drama tutor, Bronwyn Berman, is an experienced drama teacher, having been a part of the CVCon teaching team since 2004. During this time Bronwyn has worked with hundreds of students, and has presenting and directing numerous plays and performances. Prior to coming to the Clarence Valley, Bronwyn had a long career, working in many different mediums, including television, film and theatre.

The CVCon drama program is designed to provide students with the confidence to explore their dramatic side, while creating students who are comfortable with public speaking and using the skills learnt in all life situations.

To enquire about any of the CVCon programs please call the CVCon on 6643 3555.

There are only two Visiting Artists concerts left this year, and they are both performances by Piano Trios (piano, violin, cello).

Tickets are now available for the Seraphim Trio concert, which will be held on Saturday, September 15, commencing at 3pm. They will perform two of the favourite works for piano trio composed by Schubert. Stay tuned for more information in the next few weeks.