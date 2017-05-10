23°
News

Do you really know your road rules?

Bill North
| 10th May 2017 11:55 AM
Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner
Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHOULD slow cars keep left? Do you need to indicate at roundabouts? Are you allowed to drive through a yellow light?

Are you sure you really know your road rules?

A free licensing workshop for older road users will be held in Grafton on May 19. The "Older Road User" workshop will be delivered by Roads and Maritime Services and will be held at Grafton Community Function Centre, 59 Duke St on Friday, May 19 from 1.30 to 3.30pm. It will provide information and tips to improve safety for older road users.

Clarence Nationals MP, Chris Gulaptis said a workshop recently held at Yamba was well attended.

"I encourage older road users in the Clarence Valley to take advantage of this free workshop to learn about changes to licencing rules and other matters that will help them stay safe when out and about," Mr Gulaptis said.

"It can be hard to keep up with changes to licensing rules, so this free two hour workshop.

"Information and checklists will be provided for all road users, whether they drive, ride, walk, catch public transport or use a mobility scooter, or a combination of these.

"The workshop will look at issues such as driver licensing after the age of 75, safe driving habits, mobility scooters, and the top 10 misunderstood road rules in NSW," he said.

Bookings are essential and can be made by phoning 6622 1903 or emailing info@acecolleges.edu.au.

Top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW

According to a 2016 NRMA report, these are the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in the state:

1. ROUNDABOUTS

Drivers approaching a roundabout must use their indicators when turning left, right or making a U-turn, but not when going straight ahead (as this would mislead other drivers into thinking you are going left or right). When exiting a roundabout, whether you are turning left, right or even going straight ahead, you must always indicate a left turn just before you exit, unless it is not practical to do so (when travelling straight ahead on a small single lane roundabout, it may be impractical to indicate left when exiting).

2. GIVING WAY TO PEDESTRIANS

If a driver is turning left or right at an intersection, the driver must give way to any pedestrian crossing the road the driver is entering. This applies to intersections with and without traffic lights.

3. MOBILE PHONES

A mobile phone can only be used while driving if it's secured in a commercially designed and manufactured mounting fixed to the vehicle or operated by Bluetooth technology or voice activation. This includes the navigational or GPS function and audio functions of the device. From 1 December 2016, P2 holders are no longer be permitted to use a mobile phone at all while driving or riding.

4. MERGING

When a driver is travelling on a road without lane markings and the number of lanes is reduced, they must merge by giving way to any vehicle that is ahead of them. However a driver who is moving from one lane, marked by broken lines (whether or not the lane is ending) to another must give way to any vehicle already travelling in the same direction.

5. KEEPING LEFT

On roads with a speed limit of more than 80km/h, motorists must not drive in the right-hand lane unless overtaking, turning right or making a U-turn, avoiding an obstacle or driving in congested traffic. If a 'Keep Left Unless Overtaking' sign is displayed, then you must keep left regardless of the speed limit.

6. HEADLIGHT AND FOG LIGHT USE

High beam is not permitted if travelling less than 200 metres behind a car going in the same direction or less than 200 metres from an oncoming vehicle. It is an offence to flash the vehicle's headlights unless the vehicle is being used to respond to an emergency. A driver is only permitted to use fog lights if driving in fog, mist or other atmospheric condition that restricts visibility.

7. U-TURNS

When making a U-turn a driver must have a clear view of any approaching traffic and give way to all vehicles and pedestrians. Drivers are not allowed to make a U-turn across:

  • a) a single continuous dividing line;
  • b) a single continuous dividing line to the left of a broken line;
  • c) two parallel continuous dividing lines.

You must not make a U-turn at traffic lights unless there is a 'U-turn permitted' sign displayed.

8. SAFE FOLLOWING DISTANCE

Drivers should stay three seconds behind vehicles in front of them and been mindful not to tailgate. In poor conditions such as rain, gravel roads or dim light, it may be necessary to increase the travelling distance to four seconds to increase the crash avoidance space.

9. SCHOOL ZONES

A school zone is the area around a school with a speed limit of 40km/h normally from 8am to 9.30am and between 2.30pm and 4pm on school days. There are a small number of non-standard school zone times in NSW. These zones are identified by red/orange school zone signs which indicate non-standard times. Signs at these schools display the times which apply.

10. YELLOW TRAFFIC LIGHTS

A driver approaching traffic lights showing a yellow traffic light must stop if they can do so safely. Penalties apply for drivers who fail to stop at a yellow light, unless it is unsafe to do so.   How did you go?

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  chris gulaptis driving nrma older drivers road rules whatson

Do you really know your road rules?

Do you really know your road rules?

'OLDER Road User' workshop to provide information and tips to improve safety for older road users.

Fancy a cheap getaway? Return flights from $1

$1 - one dollar

Airline offering $1 return flights to Sydney and Melbourne

RELAY: Nothing's gonna stop us now

A picture from the last Relay for Life held at Yamba Public School.

Rain won't break spirit of Lower Clarence Relay For Life

Arrest over alleged child approach at Copmanhurst

Generic police. Police lights.

Copmanhurst man, 73, charged with breach of bail after allegation

Local Partners

RELAY: Nothing's gonna stop us now

ON TARGET to reach its fundraising goal, the Lower Clarence Relay for Life will go ahead this weekend after the first attempt was washed out by torrential rain.

Two new life members for Maclean Show

Brian Farrell is awarded life membership of the Maclean Show.

Awards made to two stalwarts of show society

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

Looking for a unique Mother's Day gift?

Coles Grafton staff are one of the best fundraisers in the state, having raised more than $35000 for local and national charities.

Redkite campaign to run through May

'Everyone's a player': Uke Hop brings musicians to Grafton

The Grafton Ukettes get in some practice at their weekly meetup at the Criterion Theatre before this weekend's big ukelele "Uke Hop" event.

WHO knew four little strings could bring so many people together?

MOVIE REVIEW: Alien Covenant is bloody but lacks focus

RIDLEY Scott's new film can’t decide if it is a scary, action-packed Alien movie, or the thought-provoking Prometheus 2.

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison

Abbey Lee Miller of Dance Moms has been sentenced to jail

Joe brings Terror to the east coast

HE'S BACK: Joe Terror will be back in South Grafton, performing at the Pelican Playhouse later this month.

Grafton native returns to play at Pelican Playhouse

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace’s vocal hiccup could prove costly.

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

Valley falls in love with Rachael's voice

Grafton singer Rachael Noakes pictured during her blind audition on The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.

Grafton cheers on 23-year-old as she makes it through blind audition

Horrible movies that made more than a billion dollars

Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

Making a billion doesn't mean you're a top notch film

Retiree&#39;s Retreat

18A Yamba Waters Holiday Park, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $240,000

Located within Yamba Waters Holiday Park and just a stone's throw to a peaceful water reserve this well maintained 2 bedroom relocatable home is a real delight.

Ultimate Waterfront Living

25 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $889,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are proud to be the exclusive marketing agents for this absolute waterfront well cared for family home positioned in the highly sought after...

First Time Offered in over 50 Years

7 Church Street, Harwood 2465

House 3 1 2 $395,000

The current owner has lived in this house for over 50 years. They raised a large family, which then grew into a larger extended family and created a life in the...

Rare 3/4 Acre Block in Town

20 The Glen, Maclean 2463

Residential Land There are not too many blocks of this size available let alone ... $128,000

There are not too many blocks of this size available let alone at such an attractive price. Located in an area of high quality, modern housing and has the ability...

Start Your Property Portfolio today!

25 Moorhead Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated high and dry on the South Grafton Hill you will find 25 Moorhead Drive. This three bedroom, one bathroom home with single lock up garage, is perfect to...

COUNTDOWN TO AUCTION - 2 WEEKS TO GO

2 BANKSIA STREET, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 Auction

THE owners of this tidy home in a quiet Westlawn street want out ASAP. The property is simply begging for someone to love it and finish what these owners have...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 $450,000

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as Secret Hollow offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Sunrise Across The Clarence River

3 Grafton Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Draw your curtains and start the day with a spectacular sunrise across the Clarence River, wander across the road to the jetty and enjoy some time fishing...

Panoramic Views

3 St Andrews Close, Woodford Island 2463

Residential Land 0 0 $375,000

Located in the prestigious Golf Links Estate area approximately 7 minutes drive from the Maclean CBD is this 4,010m2 parcel ready for you to build your dream home...

Brand New 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Unit

15b Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 3 2 1 $335,000

These are exceptional comfortable and spacious units for those wanting a low set and low maintenance home. The feature list is extensive: Including Unit size ...

Yamba lifestyle without breaking the bank

5 places to rent in Yamba for $300 per week or less

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!