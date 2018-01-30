Do you recognise any of these people?

COFFS/Clarence Police are appealing for any information members of the public might have about the following three people.

Michael Rafferty Contributed

Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking information to locate Michael Martin also known as Michael RAFFERTY who is wanted on warrants issued by the Coffs Harbour Local Court for Stealing and Traffic matters.

Bianca Mundine Contributed

Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking information to locate Bianca Mundine who is wanted on warrants issued by the Grafton Local Court for Fraud matters.

Matthew Walker Contributed

Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking information to locate Matthew Walker who is wanted on warrants issued by the Grafton Local Court for Domestic Violence Assault.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts please contact Grafton Police Station on 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or details can also be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.