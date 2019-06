Police are seeking any information about the individual

Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking information to locate Shannon Sargeant who is wanted on a warrant issued by Grafton Local Court for driving while disqualified.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts please contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or details can also be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page HERE