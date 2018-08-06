Do you recognise these men?

Do you recognise these two men?

Do you recognise these two men? Coffs/Clarence Police District

SECURITY footage of two men involved in the theft of a set of rims and tyres at a South Grafton residence has been broadcast across social media in the hopes of them being identified.

Coffs/Clarence District Police posted a screenshot of the footage over the weekend, asking for anyone with information to come forward.

According to their post, the incident occurred late July.

For any information about the incident or the location of the property stolen, please contact Grafton Police Station on 66420 222 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.