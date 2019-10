Police are seeking assistance to identify this man who may be able to help with inquiries into a theft.

COFFS Clarence Police are appealing to the public for assistance to identify this man.

He was driving a Mitsubishi Triton and may be able to assist police investigating a theft at Woombah last Thursday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Maclean Police on 6645 2444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.