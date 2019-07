A white Nissan Patrol has become the focus of an investigation into the shooting of a pet bison at Bucca near Coffs Harbour last month.

It's believed the GQ 'RX Series' vehicle was seen in the vicinity of the incident on the evening of June 15, 2019.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Coffs/Clarence Rural Crime Investigator on 02 6642 0222.