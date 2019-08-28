Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seeking assistance to identify this woman seen at Yamba Shopping Fair on Thursday.
Police are seeking assistance to identify this woman seen at Yamba Shopping Fair on Thursday. Coffs Clarence Police District
Crime

Do you recognise this woman?

Kathryn Lewis
by
28th Aug 2019 3:21 PM

POLICE are seeking assistance to identify a female who was involved in an incident at Priceline Pharmacy, Yamba Shopping Fair on Thursday.

The female thought to be aged in her early to mid 50's was wearing a black top and spotted tights, carrying a green reusable shopping bag.

About 2:15pm that day the female entered Priceline Pharmacy where a stealing occurred.

Yamba Police believe the female in the photo may be able to assist with inquiries.

She was last seen exiting the shopping centre and walking towards the Yamba Road end of the car park shortly after 2:30pm.

Any information in relation to her identity can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers 1800333000 or Yamba Police Station 66030199

cctv clarence crime coffs clarence police district yamba shopping fair
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Look at progress on highway's new roundabout

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Look at progress on highway's new roundabout

    News IT MAY look a twist of turns from the ground, but as you can from The Daily Examiner's exclusive overhead view - there's a lot going on. Here's the latest.

    Man charged over alleged sexual touching

    premium_icon Man charged over alleged sexual touching

    Crime Police allege 26-year-old sexually touched two girls

    Are sleeper carriages on trains a thing of the past?

    premium_icon Are sleeper carriages on trains a thing of the past?

    Rural New regional trains won't have a sleeper car option

    Thunderstorms forecast, but rain totals this year are dire

    premium_icon Thunderstorms forecast, but rain totals this year are dire

    Weather Rainfall totals significantly down this year