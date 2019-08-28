Do you recognise this woman?

Police are seeking assistance to identify this woman seen at Yamba Shopping Fair on Thursday.

POLICE are seeking assistance to identify a female who was involved in an incident at Priceline Pharmacy, Yamba Shopping Fair on Thursday.

The female thought to be aged in her early to mid 50's was wearing a black top and spotted tights, carrying a green reusable shopping bag.

About 2:15pm that day the female entered Priceline Pharmacy where a stealing occurred.

Yamba Police believe the female in the photo may be able to assist with inquiries.

She was last seen exiting the shopping centre and walking towards the Yamba Road end of the car park shortly after 2:30pm.

Any information in relation to her identity can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers 1800333000 or Yamba Police Station 66030199