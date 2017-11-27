Do you want a job on the highway? Here's your first step

Soft soil work on the upgrade of the Pacific Highway near the Harwood Bridge.

Soft soil work on the upgrade of the Pacific Highway near the Harwood Bridge.

IF YOU'RE looking to get involved with the new highway upgrade, an initiative has been launched which aims to get prospective workers into work more efficiently.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said the 'Work Ready' Program provides an opportunity for people to work with contractors and register for induction and safety training sessions.

"Participating in an induction and safety training session is one of the steps required to be ready to work on the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade,” the spokesperson said.

"Sessions will be open to members of the community seeking work on the project.

"The upgrade is employing 2970 workers, with work to peak early next year when around 3700 people are expected to be directly working on the upgrades.

"The Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the upgrade currently employs 2117 workers.

"Workers who gain skills on the upgrade will have greater employment opportunities and develop expertise which can be transferred to other industries.”

The induction and safety training sessions are part of a number of measures being rolled out on the project to help local people access employment on the upgrade.

"Anyone who wants to take part in the upcoming induction and safety training sessions should register their interest on the Pacific Highway upgrade website,” the spokesperson said.

"While participation in the program doesn't guarantee a job on the project, with the right skills and this training, workers are a step closer to gaining employment on Australia's largest regional infrastructure project.

"Induction and safety training sessions are planned to start before the end of the year and will continue next year, when work on the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade ramps up.”

People interested in registering for the induction training sessions should email W2Bjobs@pacificcomplete. com.au, call 1800 778 900 or visit www.pacificcomplete. com.au/jobs.