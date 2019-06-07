Do you want to be a wizard, like Harry?

WHO IS THE BIGGEST FAN? Grace Johnson, Niamh Hokins and Bailey Cameron take a look into a chamber of secrets for Maclean High's upcoming Harry Potter night.

IF THERE'S one person that could possibly know more about the Harry Potter universe than Hermione Granger, Maclean High's Bailey Cameron might be it.

With his bedroom walls covered in Hogwarts paraphernalia, he is the resident and defending champion at Maclean High School's Harry Potter Games Night.

"I read the books, and soon as I finish the last one, I start again,” he said.

"I just like the genre, and I'm into all the magical stuff. I really enjoy it.”

But don't think you'll be able to beat him by some magical memory potion, as his devotion is deeper than the forbidden forest.

He's also seen The Cursed Child on Broadway - "It's so good”, and ridden the Hogwarts Express at Florida.

As teacher/librarian Bel Cameron said, it's a lifetime for him.

As one of the organisers, Ms Cameron said the story brought out the inner child, and their night would be no different.

"The last event was a trivia night, but this one is more a games night,” she said.

Grace Johnson, Niamh Hokins and Bailey Cameron and Regan Howlett get into Maclean High's upcoming Harry Potter night. Adam Hourigan

"There will be trivia, but some of it is about drama, so you have to walk into a scene and place your charter, sock challenges, puzzles, dark arts and crafts, and of course the usual things like sampling butterbeer.”

The night is on Saturday June 15, and starts at 6pm, although contestants are urged to arrive at 5pm to fully dress their table and enhance their own dress up.

The Maclean High library will transform, with smoke machines, lots of props and even Hagrid's hut.

Tickets are $10 each through the school, and there are exceptional prizes including a magical animated sorting hat donated by Maclean Toyworld.