Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ross Lyon has been axed by the Fremantle Dockers.
Ross Lyon has been axed by the Fremantle Dockers.
AFL

Dockers sensationally sack Ross Lyon

by Jon Ralph
20th Aug 2019 12:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FREMANTLE has parted company with coach Ross Lyon in a sensational sacking that will also see chief executive Steve Rosich moving on from the club

The Dockers have moved on Lyon effective immediately, believing they could not endure a full season in 2020 with their coach out of contract.

The club's rebuild had been seen to be on track but while Lyon had improved the club's list there was a mood for change at Fremantle.

With a potential player exodus including Ed Langdon, Brad Hill and Sean Darcy, the Fremantle board and football boss Peter Ball have taken the ballistic option.

Lyon was contracted to coach the Dockers until the end of next season.

Speaking on SEN radio last week, Lyon said he wasn't worried by the fact his contract had not been extended.

"I feel like, in a real sense, I've never coached better. Like, the whole package with my systems, with my club, delegating, calmness, the whole bit," he said.

Lyon has been let go. Picture: Lukas Coch
Lyon has been let go. Picture: Lukas Coch

"I personally think I've never been a better package and that's why I'm enjoying it and I don't tend to get wobbled so I'm fully committed."

"I'll probably be back page today with a noose around my neck but you get used to that.

"That's what you sign up for. I spoke to the players the other week and with everything you go through, the rise is worth the fall.

"It doesn't phase me one iota. Not one iota. If anything it focuses me. There's clearly some people who think it wobbles me, but it certainly doesn't.

"With everything I've been through since 2007, if they put the contract in front of me, I'd sign up again because it takes you to places you never dreamt of going. It stretches you as a person.

"With what we've got out. We've got eight or nine (players) out and we're a thin list. We're really competing quite well."

Lyon took over as coach of the Dockers at the end of 2011 after a dramatic exit from St Kilda.

He coached Fremantle to 91 wins, 79 losses and a draw.

More Stories

afl fremantle dockers ross lyon
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Rampaging Ghosts roll Comets in 2019 Group 2 decider

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Rampaging Ghosts roll Comets in 2019 Group 2 decider

    News THE Grafton Ghosts and Coffs Harbour Comets came together in the 2019 Group 2 grand final. Check out all the action in our gallery.

    OUR SAY: It's only logical, our water must stay

    premium_icon OUR SAY: It's only logical, our water must stay

    Opinion Calls to redirect water inland is example of emotion trumping logic

    IN COURT: 12 people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 12 people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here's a list of people appearing in Grafton court today, August 20

    Spring to bring hotter, drier conditions than average: BoM

    premium_icon Spring to bring hotter, drier conditions than average: BoM

    Weather Climate influences hint at below-average rainfall for over spring