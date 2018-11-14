Docs flock to Grafton to bolster super team

Dr Chris Taylor and Dr Carol McCabe are two of the new doctors to arrive at Grafton GP Superclinic.

Dr Chris Taylor and Dr Carol McCabe are two of the new doctors to arrive at Grafton GP Superclinic. Adam Hourigan

THERE'S been three new arrivals at the GP Super Clinic over the past four months, each bringing their own background and skillset to the team.

The three doctors make nine doctors and five nurses on staff and practice manager Carol Pachos it allows the clinic to take new patients and cover other staff leave more effectively.

"Three years ago we have three permanent doctors, and now we have nine...we have a strong stable team,” she said.

"We're in a postion now that we're more accessible to patients.”

Dr John-Paul Kennedy arrived in Grafton inJuly after coming to Australia from Ireland in 2013.

He said the Clarence was a beautiful part of hte world and had a special interst in paediatrics and diabetes.

For Dr Chris Taylor, although he has to watch Manchester City games from a lot further away, he moved from Manchester to Grafton three months ago firstly to give his children a taste of the outdoor life.

"I wanted a different life, I wanted a life in the sun... and with two little kids, Australia is all about the great outdoors and I wanted them to be a part of that,” he said.

Professionally, Dr Taylor said he wanted to spend more time with patients, something he said was not often afforded in the English system.

"My interest is in elderly patients...and you need time not only to figure out what the right medicines are but how their illness affects them and how you can with them to make their lives better.”

Dr Taylor said that Grafton was a beautiful city and a well defined community, which allowed him to get to know the community really well.

Coming from a slightly shorter distance, Dr Carol McCabe started on Tuesday, making the trip from her home at Nana Glen after working in Coffs Harbour for the past few years.

"I've got a history in working in emergency departments, so I'm interested in everything,” she said.

"I spoke with (practice manager) Carol and they have a real focus on treating the whole person and continuity of care, rather than the quick medicine.

'They have a big team, and with the pscyhologists, mental health, physios and everyone they make it easy for the patients to get the care they need.