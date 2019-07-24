Menu
Crime

Doctor accused of claiming for dead in $370k Medicare rort

by THOMAS MORGAN
24th Jul 2019 4:24 PM
A QUEENSLAND doctor accused of rorting Medicare of more than $370,000 has been committed to stand trial.

Tony Mufutau Oluwatoyin Bakare, 49, today faced a committal hearing in the Brisbane Magistrates Court after being charged with dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage from the Commonwealth.

He is alleged to have used Medicare Online, the service's internet portal, to lodge thousands of fraudulent claims against patients, some of whom were deceased, while out of the country.

Magistrate Linda Bradford-Morgan today ruled that Bakare should face trial in the Brisbane District Court over 4087 false claims made to the service between April 14, 2014 and August 22, 2017.

Dr Tony Bakare.
Bakare's lawyer Mark McCarthy argued the case should not proceed, saying the prosecution has provided no evidence the doctor had not provided a service by means such as teleconferencing.

"There is nothing within the material which identifies any basis for a conclusion that a service claimed was not properly claimable," Mr McCarthy said.

"Your Honour cannot proceed on the basis that, because Dr Bakare was out of the country at a given time, that the services claimed in his name were not payable."

But the crown argued the benefits totalling $372,533.45 were transferred to a bank account in Bakare's name and that he was the only person to have benefited from the alleged scheme.

"We say it was impossible for that provision of service to have occurred, because he was overseas or the patient was deceased," crown prosecutor April Freeman said.

"We say a jury would not be satisfied that a service was provided on that date."

Magistrate Bradford-Morgan agreed with Ms Freeman that the matter should proceed to a jury.

The case will he heard at a date to be set.

