Doctor facing more than 50 charges fails to appear in court

MORE alleged victims of a Lismore gynecologist, accused of more than 50 sexual and indecent assault offences, have come forward to police in recent weeks.

Dr Glenn Allan Taylor, 61, failed to appear before Lismore Local Court today over 17 counts of aggravated sexual assault under authority, and 41 counts of indecent assault under authority.

The court heard that three of those charges were laid last Thursday, March 16.

Magistrate David Heilpern said there were a "significant number of charges" against Dr Taylor which dated back to 1993.

He questioned why Dr Taylor was not present in court this morning, noting he was not explicitly excused from appearing.

The matter will return to the Local Court on May 2, when Taylor is expected to appear.

A brief of evidence is to be served by April 4, followed by a negotiation period.

The court heard that four civilian witness statements were still outstanding.