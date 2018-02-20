Menu
There is still a shortage of doctors in the Clarence Valley.
Doctor shortage continues to plague Valley

by Caitlan Charles
20th Feb 2018 11:56 AM

DESPITE a number of doctors joining the ranks of Grafton's medical centres and clinics, there is still a shortage of doctors in the Clarence Valley.

Carol Pachos from the GP Super Clinic has been successful in encouraging more doctors to the region and the clinic now has eight doctors that call Grafton home.

But she added that it was not just about them, every clinic in the Clarence was struggling to meet the needs of patients.

"We had our time of having difficulty in attracting permanent full time doctors and the number we needed to adequately cater for the needs of our community,” Ms Pachos said.

"We've got a strong team. It's becoming easier to attract new GPs to our team, but there is still a shortage of GPs across the Valley. We're still moving towards strengthening it, the Clarence Valley is still going.

"It's not what we need today, it's what we need in six months time.”

The Daily Examiner has heard reports from across the Valley people are still struggling to see doctors and instead relying on the emergency department at Grafton Base Hospital for treatment.

If you have had an experience with this issue in the Clarence Valley, email us at newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au

Grafton Daily Examiner
