Inala GP, Dr Jonathan ‘‘Joss’’ O’Loan wins Westfield Local Hero grant.
Health

Doctor’s kombivan clinic wins award

by Julie Sanderson
17th Aug 2018 9:13 AM

Inala GP Dr Jonathan O'Loan has been named one of Westfield's Local Heroes for his successful Hep C Kombi Clinic, which brings medical help to those who need it most.

Westfield Garden City announced Dr O'Loan was one of three winners of a $10,000 grant in their "Local Heroes" awards, which were decided after the company asked customers to vote from a list of six nominated finalists.

Concerned about levels of hepatitis C in his suburb, Dr O'Loan started a visiting medical practice from a kombi van, taking medical services to the drug rehab centres and rough sleeping locations in Inala.

"Not only does it have the room to carry all our medical equipment, but people are always coming up to ask us about the kombi and then we'll use that conversation as an opportunity to talk about Hep C," he said.

Inala doctors Joss O'Loan and Matt Young have been given a Westfield grant to help keep their award-winning Kombi Clinic on the streets

Hep C is a serious ongoing illness that is a leading cause of liver cancer.

With the help of his van, Dr O'Loan has been able to reach patients with new medicines that can cure up to 97 per cent of cases.

Since starting the charity last June, he and colleague Dr Matt Young have been able to help 300 patients in Inala get on the road to recovery.

Joss is thrilled to be voted a Westfield Local Hero for his pioneering work, but he is now planning bigger projects to help more people get treatment for Hep C.

The Hep C Kombi Clinic will put its $10,000 Westfield Local Heroes grant towards developing mass screenings for Hep C at music festivals and sporting events, with the bold goal of eliminating the disease from Australia.

