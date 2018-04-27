Menu
Doctor to enter plea for alleged sex assaults on patients

by and Sam McKeith
27th Apr 2018 2:14 PM
A SYDNEY judge has set an arraignment date for a former Lismore gynaecologist accused of sexual assaulting patients.

Glenn Allan Taylor, 63, has been charged with a raft of serious offences, including 46 counts of aggravated indecent assault under authority and 23 counts of aggravated sexual assault under authority.

It is alleged that Taylor sexually assaulted more than three dozen female patients between 1992 and 2015.　

In a brief mention on Friday, Judge Helen Syme granted a four-week adjournment after the Crown said more time was needed.　

Judge Syme ordered Taylor, who is on bail, to attend court for arraignment on the next occasion.　

"He should be here that day," she told Downing Centre Local Court.

The matter will return to court on May 25. - NewsRegional

