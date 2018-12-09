Doctor will see you: Medical centre makes the move to Fair

YAMBA'S Family Practice Medical Centre has relocated to Yamba Fair, being the third new business to open its doors at the centre in the past two months.

Centre manager Paul Turk said the medical centre will be a great addition to Yamba Fair.

"With visitors now able to access medical services, the optometrist and pharmacy in one easy and convenient location,” he said.

Amie Rose Beauty, owned by Amie Rose, and TSG tobacconist have also recently opened in Yamba Fair.

"It has been uplifting to have such great community support and demand for beauty services with referrals from clients driving most of my business,” Ms Rose said.

Clarence Property has undertaken a number of improvements at Yamba Fair over the past 12 months, investing more than $500,000 on landscaping, signage, the creation of twenty minute car parking bays, LED lighting upgrades, energy efficiency initiatives and the install of solar panels.

"These upgrades have driven increased enquiry for leasing space and resulted in a fully leased centre, a good mix of tenants and a pleasant shopping experience,” Simon Kennedy, head of property, said.

"Yamba Fair has 24 tenants and employs over 300 people, so creating an enduring and positive retail environment is a critical part of what we're trying achieve at the centre. This ensures successful businesses, providing stable employment and important goods and services for Yamba.”

The Yamba Fair upgrades are part of a strategic investment of over $5 million in the repositioning and refurbishment of a number of properties across the Westlawn Property Trust portfolio.