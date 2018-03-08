Menu
EMERGENCY AVERTED: General surgeons at Grafton Base Hospital will keep their Rural Doctors Subsidy in their latest contracts.
News

Doctors' pay offer back down

Tim Howard
by
8th Mar 2018 2:05 PM

LOCAL health authorities have backed away from a plan to link the pay of general surgeons at Grafton Base Hospital to the opening of a private hospital, which is still in planning stages.

The Northern NSW Local Health District's latest five-year contracts to surgeons included a note that the Rural Doctors Allowance would go once a private hospital opened in Grafton.

The health district's chief executive, Wayne Jones, said the essential role that visiting medical officers played in public hospitals and the care they provided was valued.

He said NNSWLHD would not remove the Rural Doctors Allowance which was paid to general surgeons at GBH.

"I have met with the surgeons in Grafton to discuss the extension of the current fee for service rates paid to general surgeons, and will be applying for approval from NSW Ministry of Health to extend these for the entire duration of the new five-year contracts,” Mr Jones said.

Grafton Daily Examiner
