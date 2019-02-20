Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
378 people attended the emergency department of Gladstone Hospital with symptoms of a heart attack.
378 people attended the emergency department of Gladstone Hospital with symptoms of a heart attack. lenetstan
News

Doctor's tips on how to avoid heart attacks

Mark Zita
by
20th Feb 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOCTORS are urging Gladstone to keep up with healthy activity after a high amount of heart attack symptoms.

From August 1, 2018 to January 31, 2019, 378 people attended the emergency department of Gladstone Hospital with symptoms of a heart attack.

Of those, 179 were admitted to hospital, with five transferring to another facility.

Director of Medicine Dr Darren Bowles said people should start with the basics.

"Smokers must kick their habit and everyone would benefit from a healthy balanced diet," Dr Bowles said.

Regular exercise can also reduce risk. "Even 10 minutes of exercise daily has been shown to be beneficial,he said.

People with a family history are asked to see their GP for regular monitoring.

gladstone region heart attacks queensland health
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Woman in court charged with setting son's house alight

    premium_icon Woman in court charged with setting son's house alight

    Crime Trial of mum who burned down son's house waits for DVD evidence

    Business help not far away

    Business help not far away

    News Support for Clarence Valley start-ups

    NO LAUGHING MATTER: Pursuit lands nang chucker in jail

    premium_icon NO LAUGHING MATTER: Pursuit lands nang chucker in jail

    Crime Magistrate adds jail experience to life story of Brisbane woman