Doctors urge people to keep medical appointments

North Coast Primary Health Care Network clinical adviser Dr Dan Ewald says people should not put off appointments with their doctor because of COVID-19 fears.

North Coast Primary Health Care Network clinical adviser Dr Dan Ewald says people should not put off appointments with their doctor because of COVID-19 fears.

PEOPLE with existing medical conditions should still visit their doctor for routine visits and appointments despite COVID-19 fears say North Coast health officials.

North Coast Primary Health Network’s lead clinical adviser Dr Dan Ewald was concerned some people may risk their health by cancelling appointments.

“General practices generally now have plenty of capacity for consultations,” Dr Ewald said.

“Almost all are comfortable with doing consultations by phone or video.

“And nearly all can arrange face-to-face visits if need be – just phone first so they can check there is no respiratory infection risk.”

Dr Ewald said GPs were embracing the move to telehealth, with more than 50 per cent of consultations using audio or video technology.

He said the number of face-to-face visits has fallen, but these appointments wee still available if needed.

“Prescriptions, referrals and pathology can usually be organised very simply using telephone consultations, particularly where the doctor already knows the patient,” Dr Ewald said.

“Anyone with long term health conditions should continue their regular review visits and plan with their GP when this needs to be face-to-face. Most telehealth consultations will be bulk- billed.”

He said there was still a wait for flu vaccinations in some areas, but there would be plenty available in good time.

“We’re hearing some people can’t get through to their GP to make an appointment,” Dr Ewald said.

“Don’t keep calling if your GP has said they will call you when the influenza vaccine is available.”

For more information on local response to the coronavirus pandemic, click here.