Dodgy drivers and radio station playlists get the Clarence talking

WE ASKED you to give us your likes and dislikes from this week, and plenty of you responded. Here’s what you gave your Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down to this week:

Mary Butler: Huge THUMBS DOWN to the two drivers in recent weeks that have driven through red lights at the newest pedestrian crossing lights in South Grafton. The first one would have cleaned my friend and myself up if we didn’t make sure they were going to stop, which they didn’t. The second one Saturday evening, pedestrian lights still green. Luckily I made it to the other side before a car ran the red. Wake up people before you kill someone.

Daryl Abbott: THUMBS UP to the girl at KFC with the super voice, its loud and happy, always seems so happy to have a job and friendly.

Vivi Knits: THUMBS UP and thank you to the lovely caring staff from the Day Surgery Unit at GBH.

Carole Lancaster: THUMBS DOWN to the post. I sent a card two weeks ago from Grafton to Gold Coast and it’s still not there. Birthday was last Thursday.

Michael Mclennan: THUMBS DOWN to the music played on 2GF morning show. Come on guys can we move on from the 70s and 80s hits. So much new music available. How many times can we listen to Billy Joel etc.

Bradley Edwards: THUMBS UP to all the carers in Grafton at all nursing homes and hospitals

Phymie Burley: THUMBS UP to good music. Listen to FM radio if you want to hear that loud rap crap.

Debbie Pearson: A big THUMBS DOWN to the QLD premier and her Health Minister for holding the Clarence Valley at ransom by not opening the border to us. Stop playing these political games with peoples lives.