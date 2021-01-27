Dodgy fishers snagged by police operation

Police from the Rural Crime Prevention Team in conjunction with NSW DPI Fisheries and NSW Maritime concluded Operation Manette, which focused on fisheries, maritime safety and property offences in the Clarence River.

A multi-agency operation on the Clarence River over the Australia Day period has netted a number of fishers busted for maritime safety and property offences.

Police from the Rural Crime Prevention Team in conjunction with NSW DPI Fisheries and NSW Maritime concluded Operation Manette, which ran from January 23 and over the Australia Day period.

The operation focused on fisheries, maritime safety and property offences, particularly in response to several recent reports of persons unlawfully interfering with commercial and recreational crab pots in the Clarence River and its tributaries.

Rural Crime Prevention Team Detective Sergeant Bennett Nolan said overall behaviour was positive.

“While it was disappointing to have detected several people doing the wrong thing, it was great to see the vast majority of people were enjoying their weekend on the water and respecting other fishers and waterway users,” he said.

“This operation is part of our ongoing commitment to tackle crime against aquaculture industries around the state. We will continue working with our partner agencies to target these crimes in any way we can, including through proactive operations and joint investigations.”

During the operation, officers from the three agencies stopped more than 110 vessels and spoke with numerous fishers and other waterway users, as well as monitoring compliance at boat ramps and fishing co-ops around Maclean, Yamba and Iluka.

A number of recreational fishers were issued written cautions in relation to offences including incorrect marking of crab pots and failing to pay the NSW recreational fishing fee, with several boat operators also issued formal warnings and education in relation to offences including not wearing life jackets when required and not carrying safety equipment.

Other matters arising throughout the operation included: