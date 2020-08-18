Dodson on pace and headed to Sydney

Kyle Wilson-Taylor rides Pace Stick to an easy win in Race 2 a the Clarence River Jockey Club

PACE STICK might be headed to Sydney for a Highway Handicap after his impressive win in today’s $22,000 Off The Track NSW Class 1 Handicap (1006m) at Grafton.

The four-year-old grey gelding son of Jet Spur led all the way to snare a second win at his fifth start.

Brett Dodson prepares the grey at Coffs Harbour and believes he has a bright future.

“If he pulls up well there’s a Highway in Sydney in three weeks over 1200m for him,” Brett Dodson said.

Dodson has put plenty of work into the flashy grey and was delighted he jumped well for two-kilo claiming apprentice Kyle Wilson-Taylor.

“When he (Wilson-Taylor) asked him for an effort he picked up and won running away from them,” Dodson added of a horse who has taken extra time to show his best.

“He’s been a slow maturer, in head and body,” Dodson said.

He also thanked Coffs Harbour jockey Jon Grisedale and his wife, Donna, a fellow trainer, for all their efforts with Pacestick “on the treadmill”.

Jon Grisedale then grabbed his first win of the new Northern Rivers Racing Association when he piloted Estroncio to victory in the $22,000 Gowan Williams Remembrance maiden Handicap (1710m).

The Coffs Harbour jockey looked to be in plenty of trouble at the 600m when his mount appeared to be going nowhere.

However, he exacted plenty from the Cathy Chapman-trained mare and arrived in the final 100m to grab a narrow win from Ethan Ensby’s Quizzical Deel. Jenny Graham’s Graziano was a close-up third.

Estroncio was coming off a good second at Lismore but may now be headed to the paddock, confirmed trainer Cathy Chapman.

“She’s done well, raced well,” Cathy Chapman.

“Probably have a break now, give her a little break and she’ll come back bigger and stronger.”

Meanwhile, Kyle Wilson Taylor’s win aboard Pacestick was also his third in the Northern Rivers Racing Association in this new season and took him further ahead in the apprentices premiership as well as a share of the jockeys premiership with Belinda Hodder, Matt McGuren, Kirk Matheson and Luke Rolls.

Dodson’s win was his second and elevated him to outright third on the trainer’s premiership behind fellow Coffs Harbour trainer Brett Bellamy (4) and last season’s leading trainer Matt Dunn (3).