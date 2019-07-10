Menu
BY A LENGTH: In A Step eases to the line to win Race 5 Ramornie Day.
Racing Carnival

Dodson wins Maiden Plate with In A Step

by Geoff Newling
10th Jul 2019 3:11 PM
TAMWORTH bred and owned, Coffs Harbour-trained In A Step won today's $40,000 Jacaranda Hotel Country Showcase Maiden Plate (1000m) with her first steps.

Trained by Coffs Harbour based trainer Brett Dodson, who started his racing career as an apprentice jockey to Tim Martin at Tamworth, In A Step is raced by her Tamworth owner/breeders Gwen and Errol Leicht.

In A Step "led from barrier to box" to score an impressive win from Maspoeta and No Doubt A Lady.

"She flew the lids," Brett Dodson said after her breakthrough win.

"Jon Grisedale) rode her perfect."

The now Coffs Harbour-based Jon Grisedale said: "She's real nice, a really, really good filly."

Owner/breeder Errol Leicht was delighted.

"Her sister (In A Wink) was pretty smart and won a Listed race but this one is pretty smart and a bit better,' he said.

"I think she's a Group horse."

While she is by Sidestep her dam, Time Release, has had four foals.

"All four have won," Leicht added.

"And three of them have won as two-year-olds."

Her previous three starts had been at Coffs Harbour where she had placed.

"She was 70-1 at Coffs first up," he said.

"Brett has great job with her."

Brett Dodson was thinking there might be a race for her at the up-coming Coffs Harbour Cup meeting (August 1) as well as his two earlier runners, Vacate and Galway.

"She's lovely little filly," he said of In A Step.

Grafton Daily Examiner

