Since posting the story to our Facebook page, it has been shared more than 20 times.

Since posting the story to our Facebook page, it has been shared more than 20 times.

DOES the Clarence Valley have a bullying problem? According to your reaction to one of our stories, it sure does.

On Tuesday, The Daily Examiner published a story about Grafton resident Veronica Balsamello's call to end bullying on school buses. The initiative started when she posted a heartbreaking video of her son pleading with his mum not to go on the bus out of fear she might become a victim herself.

Since posting the story to our Facebook page, it has been shared more than 20 times, with several parents and caregivers giving their own experiences. Here is what some of them had to say:

Michelle Chisholm: My 7-year-old son has been bullied by high school aged children, on more than one occasion, I've asked him to sit up the front to avoid them.

Jason Boon: Our 10-year-old daughter came off her bus screaming on 15th March, took 10 mins to calm her down before she could speak to say what was wrong. She had witnessed a physical attack on one of the other kids her age by a high school student and have not been able to get her back on the bus since as she is too scared. We rely on this travel due to work commitments but have had to find alternate care for her until it's dealt with as she refuses to go on it again.

Nikita Oxenbridge: My son who was 7 at the time had a high school child put a knife between the seats and told him he was going to use it on him. I removed my child off the bus immediately and this child was still allowed to travel on the bus as the seat in which he was sitting at couldn't be seen by the buses camera. So, therefore, no action could be taken.

Margaret Mckenna: Parents have been volunteering in tuck shops and for other "school jobs" for decades. Sadly, maybe the time has come where they will need to do security on school buses also.

Linda Harrison: We were told when our kids first started school here 18 years ago to not put them on the school buses, nothing has changed.

Leah May: My 8yr daughter has been bullied so much on two buses to the point she was attacked by two older boys with a sharp object that was dug into her leg and was bleeding she was traumatized an is so scared to catch the bus now it makes me so mad, bus ways watched the footage and said it was hard to watch as they were distraught afterwards the police were involved and the 2 boys got a 3 months ban!!!! She is the sweetest little girl who is always so happy and it's so hard when she is so upset and scared to catch a bus to and from school!!! More needs to be done!

JOIN THE FACEBOOK CONVERSATION HERE

Do you have a story or experience to share? Give The Daily Examiner a call on 66430500 or email newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au