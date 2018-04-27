A south-east Queensland domestic violence survivor remains in hiding after a Caboolture police officer gave her address to the man accused of raping and bashing her.

A DOMESTIC violence survivor has blasted Queensland Police for "sweeping under the carpet" a privacy breach that resulted in her address being sent to a man accused of raping, bashing, torturing and choking her.

The man is on a domestic violence order banning him from approaching or contacting the woman.

He has been committed to stand trial on multiple assault and sexual violence offences that allegedly happened in the Gympie-Sunshine Coast region in 2015.

NewsRegional revealed in September that the woman was forced to flee her home and her job after a Caboolture constable put her address on a Queensland Police Service document and sent it to her husband.

The breach was referred to the QPS Ethical Standards Command.

The investigation is over, with Moreton Police District superintendent John Hallam telling the woman the officer would not be reprimanded.

"Inquiries have established that the allegations subject of your complaint identified areas for individual and organisational improvement," Superintendent Hallam said in a letter to the woman.

He did not outline what the "improvement" would entail.

The woman said the breach could have been "catastrophic", possibly ending with the murder of her and her children.

"Does he have to kill me for action to be taken?" she said.

"This was not a simple mistake - this was provision of my home address to someone I was in hiding from, someone who has threatened my life on numerous occasions.

"There was no apology, no acknowledgement of the terror and distress this caused me.

"The officer involved has breached my privacy in the most serious way and ought to be disciplined at the very least."

Queensland public servants have handed out victims' addresses to accused DV perpetrators three times in the past 12 months.

Women's Legal Service Queensland CEO Angela Lynch said authorities needed to take action to prevent this happening again.

"The latest case highlights broader concerns about how the criminal justice system in Queensland responds to domestic violence and in particular the needs of victims," Ms Lynch said.

QPS did not respond to requests for comment.

