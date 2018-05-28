Does the full moon alter your behaviour?

URBAN legend has long linked the full Moon to being an influence that changes the behaviours of people.

Acting erratically, making riskier choices, elevated rates of admission into emergency departments, it apparently can all be blamed by the full Moon.

We all know somebody who works in the emergency department who says there are more admissions during a full Moon, or teachers who claim students are more hyperactive.

This influence from the Moon and the behaviour has been aptly named the 'Lunar effect', with the legend suggesting it brings out the worst in people.

Luckily for us we will find out tonight after the full Moon comes out.

Wolves also get sucked into this theory, with it suggested that they have a connection to the Moon, with the 'proof' evident when they point their faces towards the Moon.

Animal Planet debunked this and wrote that canine experts have found no connection between the two.

People claim wolves point their faces upwards towards the Moon and howl, when they only face upwards to allow the sound to carry farther.

However, the Moon does have an important role in the Earth and its environment, with ocean tides due to the gravitational pull of the Moon and Sun on Earth.

So the legend goes, people use this to imply, "we are made of nearly 60 per cent of water so the moon must have the same pull”.

It could be swept under the carpet by being in the same bubble of horoscopes and astrology, however the full Moon has always been known as having an influence on society.

In the Middle Ages it was a widespread superstition that the full Moon was the cause of mental disorders and strange behaviours. With the word 'lunacy' coming from the word Luna, the Roman Goddess of the Moon.

Scientists have researched and some have actively refuted this claim.

One of these is Dr Geoffrey Sheldon, who examined eight years of data from the Queensland Police Service, and his research dispelled this myth.

For his doctorate he examined more than 900,000 jobs attended by Queensland Police, covering 99 full moon events.

Contrary to world-wide folklore Dr Sheldon found there was no increase in calls for service at the full moon.

Is it just a legend that we tend to act differently because of the full Moon or is it influencing our behaviours?