Does this prove our Govt has a serious gender imbalance?

The Coalition could be left with as many MPs named Andrew as they have women after the next election, new analysis has found.

The Coalition could be left with as many MPs named Andrew as they have women after the next election, new analysis has found.

THE Coalition could be left with as many MPs named Andrew as they have women after the next election, new analysis has found.

A three per cent swing against the Morrison Government at the next federal election would likely savage its female ranks, of which only 22.6 per cent of federal Liberal MPs are female.

Of the 13 Coalition in the House of Representatives, seven are in parliament with a less than three per cent margin.

Liberal Member for Bowman Andrew Laming is one of five Andrews in parliament.

It comes as the party faces bitter internal division of quotas for female representations and claims of bullying and intimidation towards women with the federal Parliament party and at the grassroots level.

A report from workplace diversity expert Conrad Liveris had found, should a three per cent swing against the Liberals and Nationals occur, they will be left with six women in the House of Representatives - frontbenchers Karen Andrews, Sussan Ley, Kelly O'Dwyer, Melissa Price, chief whip Nola Marino and former foreign minister Julie Bishop.

But swing would still leave the parties with five men named Andrew.

If the parties have six women left, men named Andrew, Michael, Tony, David and John will still be 2.5 times the number of women.

"It should be deeply concerning that Liberal and National women are likely to be outnumbered by men with specific names," Mr Liveris said.

"It shows a lack of consideration and planning on how to be representative, and could weaken policy development. Without adequate diversity in the key policy decision making roles, the party rooms, the parties may struggle to create policy that best serves their constituents.

Mr Liveris said political parties had a duty to ensure they were reflective of the community.

"I would raise serious questions about the management of any organisation who finds themselves in this position, specifically about how they recruit and retain staff and how they are meeting their duties and objects."

Minister for Women Kelly O'Dwyer has set up a fighting fund for Coalition women.

Liberal MP Ann Sudmalis announced this week she would be leaving Parliament because of bullying within the grassroots ranks of the party.

"I have decided that enough is enough," she said. "I will not be distracted by boys who should know better, men who know better and who do nothing, or women who are manipulated by false information."

Victorian Liberal Kelly O'Dwyer, who is Minister for Women, has established a "fighting fund" for Coalition women who want to enter federal politics so they have the financial firepower needed to run effective campaigns at election time.