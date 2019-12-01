Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A girl has been attacked by a dog in Harwood.
A girl has been attacked by a dog in Harwood.
News

Dog attack leaves two-year-old seriously injured

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
1st Dec 2019 8:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TWO-YEAR-OLD girl is in a serious but stable condition after the dog she was playing with suddenly attacked her last night.

Coffs/Clarence police said the girl had been playing with a two-year-old brown kelpie at their Harwood home happily throughout the day when for an unknown reason the dog bit the child on the face.

Adults at the house came to her assistance before local paramedics arrived on the scene.

The young girl suffered serious facial injuries including a laceration to the forehead, and she was taken by paramedics to Maclean District Hospital.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Critical Medical Team met with paramedics at the hospital, where the girl was further stabilised before being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police said that the dog had been secured by animal rangers, and inquiries into the incident were continuing.

coffs-clarence police dog attack
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vandalism puts our firefighters in danger: RFS

        premium_icon Vandalism puts our firefighters in danger: RFS

        Crime Vandalism and damage to radio repeater in the firefield could have more serious consequences for “salt-of-the-earth firefighters”

        Lease in the hands of the starter

        premium_icon Lease in the hands of the starter

        Sport Puzzle pieces fall into place as Jockey Club to have final say on golf course

        Protestors bombard Nationals MP over climate crisis

        premium_icon Protestors bombard Nationals MP over climate crisis

        Environment Climate activists lay on the for nearly an hour

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards