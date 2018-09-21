Dog attack sparks concern

There could be a string of wild dog attacks in Woombah

MICHELLE Philip takes her dog walking along West St, Woombah, most mornings, but all of that changed earlier this month when a dog bit her puppy in Bundjalung National Park.

"As I approached the descent into a low-lying area on West St where there is a swamp in wet weather my dog took off into the National Park side of the road there was loud low barking and a yelp,” Mrs Philip said.

"Then my dog was being chased out of the bush and across the road by a scruffy- looking dog.

"I could not see if it had a collar on.

"It looked to be a staffy cross, (with) black matting across its back and a dirty grey brown.

"My dog was chased into the neighbouring property and then came out alone and was spooked.”

It was not until a few days later Mrs Philip realised her dog was injured when she saw it cleaning a wound.

"He had a puncture would on his upper right rump... He has been treated at a local vet with two puncture wounds,” she said.

The vet visit cost $599 for multiple stitches.

Mrs Philip said she had heard of others dog attacks in Woombah in the past few weeks.

"Apparently a man had his Jack Russell taken and it was ripped to pieces; they didn't find it 'til a few days later,” she said.

"There was also another lady... who was called home by her neighbour who was bailed up in the back yard with a wild dog. They had to deal with it themselves.”

Mrs Philip said had reported it to authorities, but added people needed to be vigilant.

"I am concerned for the Woombah residents and visitors to our area and National Parks,” she said.

Mrs Philip said she contacted the Local Lands Council, which had offered to train local land owners on how to bait wild dogs.

"Locals with loose dogs would need to agree and be aware, so their dogs do not take the bait,” she said.

A spokesperson for National Parks and Wildlife said the service believed the attacking dog was a domestic dog.

"NPWS was notified of the September 6 incident a few days later,” the spokesperson said.

"It occurred on the edge of Bundjalung National Park where it intersects with a rural residential area and from the description given appears to be have been a domestic dog.”