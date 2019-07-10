Dog attacked sunbaking in own backyard

A teacher has backed calls for tougher rules to rein in roaming dogs after her mini fox terrier was attacked while sunbaking in its own backyard.

Candice Morris-Grant said 10-year-old foxy Buckley - a valued member of her family - will likely never be quite the same after the frightening incident.

MOODLE MAULED IN TERRIFYING ATTACK

Mrs Morris-Grant said a dog of an unknown breed, which she estimated was about "four times as big as Buckley", made its way over a retaining wall and preyed on her pooch while he was "having a little sunbake" late last year.

OTHER NEWS:

Bull shark pinged by beach beacon

Shabby beachfront shack fetches millions

'You can't see the sand for the people'

Candice Morris-Grant said Buckley was bitten on the back. Picture: Jerad Williams

POSSUM ATTACKS COAST DOG IN ITS BACKYARD

"He's come into our yard and bitten Buckley on the back. (Buckley suffered) three puncture wounds which cost about $1500 at the vet," she said.

Mrs Morris-Grant heard Buckley yelp loudly in pain and dashed out to find the tiny dog bleeding and shaken.

"It was (distressing) for Buckley and it was quite distressing for me as well," Mrs Morris-Grant said.

DOG ATTACKS AND KILLS PUPPY ON GOLD COAST

Buckley isn’t a fan of other dogs or strangers anymore after the attack. Picture: Jerad Williams

The bite wounds were treated by an after-hours emergency vet.

Buckley has recovered from the physical impact of his ordeal, but the mental impact on the canine down the line will be harder to determine.

"Previously, when other dogs came up to him it wouldn't worry him," Mrs Morris-Grant said.

"Now, he's wary of them and when people lean down to pat him he's not overly impressed either.

"No change towards (our family), but towards other dogs and other people."

The Tweed resident said she previously woke to the dog which attacked Buckley roaming around her balcony.

She welcomed tougher rules by councils to encourage more responsible dog ownership "so this doesn't happen".