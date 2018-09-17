Dog days add up to second place

COBBER CHALLENGE: Glenda Rogan with her dog Jess, who ran second in a nationwide working dog challenge.

Rebekah Rogan

IT HAD been a dog of a month for Jess the kelpie who represented NSW in this year's Cobber Challenge for working dogs. She got to work but was pipped by a paw.

The dog, owned by Glenda Rogan on her Cinnabar property west of Copmanhurst was leading up until the final week in the nationwide challenge that measures working dogs on time, speed and distance travelled.

"We did our best," Ms Rogan said. "We had a bit of drama when my dad got pretty badly hurt and we had to call the helicopter.

"It was a bit of a spanner in the works, but I thought we still had a bit of cattle work to do so we did it."

Jess placed second in both distance travelled and hours worked, racing an incredible 592.7km in the month over 72 hours of work, and was just pipped by Boof, a kelpie sheepdog from Victoria.

"With cattle you work a fair bit slower than with the sheep, and with our cattle being a bit weak from the weather you work them a bit slower," Ms Rogan said.

"I'm surprised at the number of kilometres we did - I've got a greater appreciation of how hard they work. I'm pretty proud of my dog."

And while there was no prizes for second place, Ms Rogan said she tried her best to give her a day off work after the competition.

"She didn't want to stay at home though, so she got to ride in the ute while I was putting out lick blocks."