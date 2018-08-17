DOG DELIGHT: Instafamous Daisy is our 'top dog'

Bree Reardon of Coaldale with her dog Daisy - winners of Daily Examiner dog popular vote.

Bree Reardon of Coaldale with her dog Daisy - winners of Daily Examiner dog popular vote. Adam Hourigan

WITH 33 per cent of the vote, Daisy might be famous now for winning The Daily Examiner's top dog poll, but she already had a long list of admirers across the world.

The pure-bred border collie from Coaldale has her own Instagram account, with more than 1000 followers.

Owner Bree Reardon set the account up to show off the many photos she took of her beloved pet.

"I always tell her she's Instafamous,” laughed Bree.

"She's always happy and obedient at home.

"She loves swimming and going in the car and going places - we always take her with us when we go somewhere.”

Daisy is 1.5 years old, and despite being the family dog still sees a bit of action on the farm.

"She does do a bit of work, but only really if she gets the opportunity,” Ms Reardon said.

"Our in-laws have cattle, and she's really intrigued with them, but mostly she's just our dog.”

In second place with 17 per cent of the vote was Whitney Heiler's adorable puppy "Malia” who was all dressed up for the occasion.

Coming in third with 9 per cent was the Michael Casement with dynamic duo Lucy and Penny.

The original call-out for dogs on Facebook attracted more than 300 of your best dogs, with the top 20 whittled down by Daily Examiner staff in which cuteness was an overwhelming factor in the decision.

You can visit Daisy the border-collie on Instagram at @daisythebcollie