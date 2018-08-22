Dog groomer a cut above in making Australian Groom Team

DREAM REALISED: The Naked Hound's Jane Bourke with Nipper, who played a part in her award-winning efforts at groomQuest 2018 and selection for Groom Team Australia.

FOR years, The Naked Hound's Jane Bourke has dreamed of representing her country through selection in Groom Team Australia.

This year, Ms Bourke's dreams have come true. She has earned selection in the team through groomQuest 2018.

Entering four breeds, Ms Bourke earned enough points in the competition to be named in the team.

As well as taking out a spot in the Australian groom team, Ms Bourke claimed victory in the poodle category, placed second with her bichon in the purebred category and third in the gundog section with her American cocker, Nipper.

Ms Bourke was thrilled.

"I've been working so hard in competitions over the last few years and I've really been striving for this - it was make or break for me,” she said.

"I was hoping I had made enough points because I worked so hard, and I thought that surely I would have had a chance seeing as though I placed in three of my four events, and luckily I did.

"I also go Australian champion in level three, which was a bit of a shock but a nice surprise.”

The Australian groom team will head to France in 2020 to take part in the World Teams Event.

"There's a lot that goes into grooming and a lot of work to do before we get to France,” Ms Bourke said.