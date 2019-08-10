Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A newly renovated house burnt down in Loganholme on Curve Ave. Picture: Jodie Munro O'Brien
A newly renovated house burnt down in Loganholme on Curve Ave. Picture: Jodie Munro O'Brien
News

Dog miraculously found unharmed inside burnt down home

by Jodie Munro O’Brien
10th Aug 2019 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEWLY renovated house has burnt down in Loganholme.

Firefighters arrived at the Curve Ave home about 11am but couldn't save the home.

Neighbour's said a family with young children escaped, but a dog was missing.

As smoke blanketed the Drews Road side of Loganholme, a man out looking for the lost pet said it was a black "kelpie-like" dog.

Hours later, a female dog named Henretta was found hiding under the cushions on a couch inside the house, unharmed.

The family cat, Boots, is still missing.

The man said he heard a bang earlier this morning and thought the wind had blown a neighbour's door shut.

Jarrod Barlow, 28, said his mother Lee Ellison, owned the house but wasn't home at the time.

He said a house guest was the only one home at the time.

"I was on my way to work when mum rang me and said the house was on fire so I'd better come home," he said.

"I didnt think it was as bad as it was, but she was in hysterics so that made me believe her."

The plasterer, who said he was in shock, was not yet aware of the cause of the blaze.

"I've heard a TV exploded and caused the fire, but not 100 per cent sure," he said.

Mr Barlow's 12-year-old brother, Jaxon Sillars, said all he had left was his phone and the clothes he was wearing.

More Stories

burnt down family fire home

Top Stories

    Tears of joy at track give way to bitter tears in court

    premium_icon Tears of joy at track give way to bitter tears in court

    Crime Five men, including the father of a champion jockey, appear in Grafton court after police raids on Thursday.

    10 key projects to kickstart the Clarence

    premium_icon 10 key projects to kickstart the Clarence

    News A look at the ten biggest projects to push the Valley forward

    Maclean crash victim identified

    premium_icon Maclean crash victim identified

    News Police confirm identity of 47-year-old man

    CALL TO ARMS: Ghosts rally for full force of support

    premium_icon CALL TO ARMS: Ghosts rally for full force of support

    Rugby League It's do-or-die for Grafton against a soaring Sawtell Panthers.