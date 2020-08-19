Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged with animal cruelty and weapon offences for allegedly fatally shooting his neighbour’s dog.
A man has been charged with animal cruelty and weapon offences for allegedly fatally shooting his neighbour’s dog.
Crime

Dog ‘shot dead’ by neighbour, cops say

by Angie Raphael
19th Aug 2020 2:45 PM

A 49-year-old man has been charged with animal cruelty and other offences after allegedly shooting dead his neighbour's dog in Western Australia.

Police say the red cloud kelpie cross doberman named Splinter had wandered onto the man's Jurien Bay Vista property on Sunday afternoon, and as his owner called him back, the accused came through his front door and shot the dog with a rifle.

Splinter was rushed to the Dongara Veterinary Clinic but died on the way there.

The man has been charged with 13 offences including animal cruelty over the shooting death of Splinter. Picture: WA Police Force
The man has been charged with 13 offences including animal cruelty over the shooting death of Splinter. Picture: WA Police Force

Police say they seized seven rifles, a shotgun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia from the alleged shooter.

He has been charged with 13 offences including animal cruelty, possessing an unlicensed firearm, failing to provide adequate storage facilities to ensure firearms or ammunition safety, and discharging a firearm to cause fear or danger.

He is scheduled to face Geraldton Magistrates Court on September 3.

Originally published as Dog 'shot dead' by neighbour, cops say

animal cruelty

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRASH: Road closed at notorious village black spot

        Premium Content CRASH: Road closed at notorious village black spot

        Breaking Emergency services respond to two-vehicle crash between a car and truck just metres from a speed camera.

        • 19th Aug 2020 3:03 PM
        Ice dealer's crack cover-up exposed

        Premium Content Ice dealer's crack cover-up exposed

        Crime Qld man caught hiding 21 times the trafficable quantity of meth

        Have you seen these puppies?

        Premium Content Have you seen these puppies?

        Crime Race is on to find two young pups suspected stolen from rural property

        Did a UFO fly over the Clarence early this morning?

        Premium Content Did a UFO fly over the Clarence early this morning?

        Offbeat Resident witnesses bright, oval shape in the sky just before dawn.