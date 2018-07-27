Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A SUNSHINE Coast dog is lucky to be alive after swallowing a fish hook, line and sinker, literally.
A SUNSHINE Coast dog is lucky to be alive after swallowing a fish hook, line and sinker, literally. Contributed
Pets & Animals

Dog swallows discarded fish hook at Coast hotspot

Matty Holdsworth
by
27th Jul 2018 1:27 PM | Updated: 2:17 PM

A SUNSHINE Coast dog is lucky to be alive after swallowing a fish hook, line and sinker, literally.

Mountain Creek high school teacher Lisa Kempf was walking her best friend, off leash, at 5am this morning.

She was at the Mooloolaba Spit when her dog latched onto the barbed item and swallowed it.

Her dog needed life-saving surgery for the hook to be removed.

Mrs Kempf took to social media today to share her disgust.

"Some careless low life couldn't be bothered cleaning up their mess with no thought of the impact one discarded hook may have," Mrs Kempf posted to social media.

"Over $2000 later for surgery and x-rays, he has survived having his stomach embedded with a hook.

"People, please, please be responsible when fishing."

Related Items

dog editors picks fish hook mooloolaba mooloolaba spit sunshine coast vet
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Traffic still diverted due to Pacific Hwy crash

    UPDATE: Traffic still diverted due to Pacific Hwy crash

    Breaking THE northbound lane of the Pacific Highway has now been close for more than nine hours due to an early morning truck crash.

    Date for Ulmarra speed camera announced

    Date for Ulmarra speed camera announced

    Politics Camera install comes after June truck crash

    • 27th Jul 2018 3:11 PM
    GALLERY: Dramatic aftermath from Pacific Hwy truck crash

    premium_icon GALLERY: Dramatic aftermath from Pacific Hwy truck crash

    News EXCLUSIVE: Images of aftermath reveal dramatic crash

    Chip off old meat block takes well-earned rest

    premium_icon Chip off old meat block takes well-earned rest

    Business End of era for butcher Ross Jones

    Local Partners