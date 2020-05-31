Menu
Grafton Greyhound Racing Club's new manager, Glen Heaton.
News

Dog track manager optimistic over future of tourism in Grafton

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
31st May 2020 2:00 PM
AS A traveller you don't usually associate the dog track with accommodation.

But for newly appointed Grafton Greyhound Racing Club general manager Glen Heaton, the caravan park is the key to his success.

Heaton took on the role with little experience in the racing industry but he knows a thing or two about holiday accommodation.

Once the manager of the Big 4 Holiday Park at Nambucca Heads, Heaton has endured a busy period for greyhound racing, but he is ready to host what he expects to be a steady flow of travellers.

"Since the government announced leisure travel will be allowed from June 1, we have had a lot of people ringing up and asking if they can stay," Heaton said.

Heaton has had a hard time denying vacant lots to potential customers but that is set to change from today.

"Due to government restrictions we've only able to take grey nomads and contract workers. It's knocked us around telling people they can't stay, as of this week that will change," he said.

While the new stretch of highway will divert more tourists from Grafton, Heaton is optimistic the Clarence River roost will find a way to flourish.

"I've found in most cases when towns have been bypassed they can either settle down or flourish. Macksville is an example. When they put in the new bridge the region has started doing really well again," he said.

"I think that can happen here as well, there is definitely plenty to offer."

caravan park grafton greyhound club new pacific highway
Grafton Daily Examiner

