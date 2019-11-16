Dog unit mourns death of top sniffer dogs

Bear the drug detector dog passed away unexpectedly this week, breaking the hearts of the Dog Operations Unit. Picture: NT Police

THE police force has said goodbye to two of its top drug detector dogs, Otto and Bear, over the last week.

Otto was originally bred and trained by Australian Border Force in 2006.

Otto the drug detector dog passed away this week, he is pictured with former handler Senior Constable Riva Zio. Picture: NT Police

After serving time in Sydney he then went to the Red Centre in 2012 and worked with the Southern Dog Operations Unit until he was retired in 2014 into the home of Sergeant Dean.

Otto was an outstanding sniffer dog and was instrumental in a number of significant seizures of large quantities of dangerous drugs.

A police spokesman said he lived a good life and was 15 years old when he passed.

Bear started working with NT Police in April 2016 after graduating his detection course.

Bear is the only detection dog in the unit's history to be based out of Katherine, Darwin, Alice Springs and Groote Eylandt.

A police spokesman said Bear was tenacious in his pursuit for drugs, driven to find them so he could then play with his toy and handler.

The NT Police dog unit is mourning the death of two of its top drug detector dogs, Bear and Otto

He was much loved by all in the Dog Operations Unit and wider police community where his cheeky antics, energy and drive to work or play couldn't help but make you smile.