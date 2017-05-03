Dog show makes welcome return to Maclean

Wendy Boniface of Brisbane with her old english sheepdog "Hugo" before they competed at the dog show at Maclean Show.

EVEN before they competed, Hugo the old English sheepdog was attracting plenty of attention at the Maclean Show dog show on Wednesday.

The show, which has returned after many years out of the Maclean Show program, had dogs of all shapes and sizes competing for prize ribbon, and despite the obvious attraction, Hugo's owner Wendy Boniface said they were judged on many different things.

"Because they're a working dog they're looking for good movement and stability, good reach, a nice solid head and clear eyes," she said.

And before you run out to buy four, Wendy warned they can be high maintenance.

"It takes us two hours just to wash and dry him to get him ready," she said.

"But they're the best tempered dogs, and very funny. When I was a teenager I saw a movie 'The Shaggy Dog' and I was determined to have one, and luckily now my husband agrees."

Maclean Show Society president Brian Ferrie said he was pleased to be able to see the dogs once again entertaining the crowds.

"I've been pushing to get it back for a long while," he said.

"I didn't realise the main problem was they used to have to bring all their own stuff, so we purchased the equipment they needed this year and it'll be here and hopefully the dog show will be forever more.

"It's a little bit difficult because it's midweek, but it flows on to next week at the Grafton show, so it should be good.

"A lot of people just come to see the dogs, so for them it's been disappointing we haven't had it, so it's really good we could have them."