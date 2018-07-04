Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON TRACK: Nangar Fever wins heat three of the Taylor & Clarence Valley Sheds Maiden in 23.36.
ON TRACK: Nangar Fever wins heat three of the Taylor & Clarence Valley Sheds Maiden in 23.36. Adam Hourigan
Greyhounds

Dogs show early speed

Adam Hourigan
by
4th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GREYHOUNDS: It didn't take long for the speed to appear at the first night of the Grafton Greyhound Racing Club's carnival on Monday night.

Club Double took out the first heat of the Taylor & Clarence Valley Sheds Maiden heat in 23.04, a time which stood as the fastest of the night.

Winner for the past two years of the maiden, Dennis Barnes took the next quickest spot in the last of the heats, with Nangar Phantom winning in 22.32, while Nangar Fever, trained by Barnes' son-in-law, won the third heat in 23.36.

The winners of each heat will line up in the final on Wednesday night as well as the two fastest second-place finishers, Bugatti Speed and Bugatti Reign.

The racing continues tonight, with one of the highlights the heats of the Sprinters Cup and club president John Corrigan said there were some class runners in the race.

"We've got Cosmic Bonus trained by Evelyn Harris here locally at Whiteman Creek,” he said.

"And Claude Dacey's dog Corykodi has made the final of some group races as well.”

There are 12 races on the program, which begins at 3.02pm.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Has the Grafton Gallery cafe jinx struck again?

    premium_icon Has the Grafton Gallery cafe jinx struck again?

    Council News Has the Grafton Gallery Cafe jinx struck again as the fifth tenant in six years pulls the pin?

    Tragic end to seal's visit to the Clarence

    Tragic end to seal's visit to the Clarence

    Breaking Sad end for seal who visited the Valley

    CCTV slated for Grafton park

    CCTV slated for Grafton park

    Council News New trees, upgrade to lighting

    WATCH: Armidale Road on the mend

    WATCH: Armidale Road on the mend

    News Check out this video of a new section of Armidale Rd

    Local Partners