Dogs show early speed

ON TRACK: Nangar Fever wins heat three of the Taylor & Clarence Valley Sheds Maiden in 23.36. Adam Hourigan

GREYHOUNDS: It didn't take long for the speed to appear at the first night of the Grafton Greyhound Racing Club's carnival on Monday night.

Club Double took out the first heat of the Taylor & Clarence Valley Sheds Maiden heat in 23.04, a time which stood as the fastest of the night.

Winner for the past two years of the maiden, Dennis Barnes took the next quickest spot in the last of the heats, with Nangar Phantom winning in 22.32, while Nangar Fever, trained by Barnes' son-in-law, won the third heat in 23.36.

The winners of each heat will line up in the final on Wednesday night as well as the two fastest second-place finishers, Bugatti Speed and Bugatti Reign.

The racing continues tonight, with one of the highlights the heats of the Sprinters Cup and club president John Corrigan said there were some class runners in the race.

"We've got Cosmic Bonus trained by Evelyn Harris here locally at Whiteman Creek,” he said.

"And Claude Dacey's dog Corykodi has made the final of some group races as well.”

There are 12 races on the program, which begins at 3.02pm.