Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

Dog’s terrible haircut goes viral

by Alex Turner-Cohen
18th Apr 2020 4:49 PM

Many Australians stuck at home while socially isolating might've been tempted to trim their own hair while unable to get to a salon.

But let this Sydney dog's plight serve as a warning to stay away from the scissors.

Mashi the Pomeranian was unlucky enough to be treated to a DIY doggy grooming session at the hands of his inexperienced owner, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The pictures of the pooch before and after the tragic hair cut say it all.

Mashi before his tragic haircut
Mashi before his tragic haircut

His human, founder of Atelier Romy jewellery, Hermione Underwood, shared images of the new style on Instagram.

"Take it from @bossmash and wait until the professionals are back," Underwood said in the post, which has received more than 1000 reactions.

coronaviruspromo

 

In the first photo, Mashi looks adoringly at the camera, with a head and body full of fluffy fur.

But in the second photo, he looks decidedly embarrassed. And his hairstyle is … well, embarrassing.

Mashi even took aim at his human on his own Instagram page.

"And you thought you were having a bad hair day," Mashi said, with the hashtags #myhoomanscantcutgood and #covidtimes.

Mashi the Pomeranian has also taken a cut (pun intended) at his owner via his Instagram bio.

"Was a proud Pom but you may know me bc I-SO-bad-haircut", it reads.

Originally published as Dog's terrible haircut goes viral

More Stories

coronavirus dog grooming pets viral

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Caravan park stretching their resources to cope

        premium_icon Caravan park stretching their resources to cope

        Business It should’ve been a great time of year for Mann River Caravan Park, but they’re getting by with help of locals

        Football never sleeps for super coach Renan

        premium_icon Football never sleeps for super coach Renan

        Soccer Clarence futsal coaching extraordinaire turns to new teaching methods during...

        FORGOTTEN HEROES: Robins takes up new fight for volunteers

        premium_icon FORGOTTEN HEROES: Robins takes up new fight for volunteers

        News ‘I made a promise to some very special volunteers that I would not give up on...

        OUR SAY: Helping those helping us

        premium_icon OUR SAY: Helping those helping us

        Opinion The people underpinning our current economy are not often lauded for their work...